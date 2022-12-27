Compass Advisory Group LLC Purchases 27,430 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. 1,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,591. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.