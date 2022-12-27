Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,740 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

