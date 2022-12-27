Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Trading Down 4.8%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 287,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics



Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Recommended Stories

