Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.08

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 3729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

