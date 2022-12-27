Conflux (CFX) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $51.66 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,702.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00408010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00869289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00094189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00608392 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00257123 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0227511 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $751,927.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.