Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
