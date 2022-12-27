Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Louisiana and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt.

