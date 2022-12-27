CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
CORR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.11.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
