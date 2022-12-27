CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CORR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

