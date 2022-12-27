CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

