Covenant Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,563.77 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006316 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $75.88 million and $80,563.77 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

