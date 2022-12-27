Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

