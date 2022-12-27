Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 13th

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,091. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 267.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.68 and a 12 month high of C$18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.