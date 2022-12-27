Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 13th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,091. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 267.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.68 and a 12 month high of C$18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

