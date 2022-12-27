Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.94 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $10.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004123 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

