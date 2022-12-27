Crypterium Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $231,607.62 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,206,306 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

