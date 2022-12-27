CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,119 shares.The stock last traded at $116.96 and had previously closed at $117.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

