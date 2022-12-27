CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. CSX comprises 0.9% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 50.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 988,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 332,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,039.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 412,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 399,309 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.9% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 24,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,511,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

