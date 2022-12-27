CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 638.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. 71,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,620,480. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

