CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 16th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRT.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.69. 254,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.46.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.