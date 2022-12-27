Currys plc (LON:CURY) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Currys Price Performance

CURY stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 56 ($0.68). 623,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,599. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.76 million and a PE ratio of 933.33. Currys has a 52 week low of GBX 52.65 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.55.

Get Currys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Currys news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £122,000 ($147,236.30).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Currys Company Profile

CURY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.