Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

