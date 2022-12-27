Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $138.83. 5,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

