DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 331 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.