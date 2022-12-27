DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

