DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.88.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.