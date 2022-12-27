DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 511 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.5 %

SNPS stock opened at $320.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.