DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Trims Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,053,969. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.