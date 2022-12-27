DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $451.91 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,882,960 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

