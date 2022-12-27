Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DE opened at $436.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.