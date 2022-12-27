DEI Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $5,499.16 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00417069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021127 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018153 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

