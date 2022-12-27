Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

DCTH stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

