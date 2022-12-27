Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on January 13th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Delhi Bank Stock Performance

Shares of DWNX opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Delhi Bank has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

