Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on January 13th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of DWNX opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Delhi Bank has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
