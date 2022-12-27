Derbend Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $475,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.
