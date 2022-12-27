Derbend Asset Management Buys Shares of 4,018 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.70. 11,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,698. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

