Derbend Asset Management Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

