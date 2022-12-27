Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. 12,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,944. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

