DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.98 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. DigiByte has a market cap of $121.98 million and $1.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,833.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000444 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00415999 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021159 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00861130 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00095215 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00612718 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00258224 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,901,759,844 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
