Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

