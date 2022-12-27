Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,577 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 677.8% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after buying an additional 821,042 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after buying an additional 798,571 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after buying an additional 766,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,571,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,813. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

