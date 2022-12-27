Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Patricia E. Lopez Sells 244 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.40. The stock had a trading volume of 303,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

