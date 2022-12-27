Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up to $35.65

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.65, but opened at $36.93. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLOW. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $845.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 76.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

