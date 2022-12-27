Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Financial Comparison

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dragon Victory International has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 5.68, meaning that its stock price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dragon Victory International and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Dragon Victory International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dragon Victory International and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A FOMO -329.60% -9,438.82% -482.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragon Victory International and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International $2.16 million 5.46 -$14.44 million N/A N/A FOMO $660,000.00 5.22 -$12.58 million N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Summary

Dragon Victory International beats FOMO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragon Victory International

(Get Rating)

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About FOMO

(Get Rating)

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, markets and sells disinfection products and services to individuals, hotels, hospitals, cruise ships, offices, and government facilities. It also provides hybrid disinfection devices with UVC and photo plasma devices. In addition, the company offers ultraviolet-C in-duct and portable devices, carbon filtration, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as bio-polar ionization disinfection for virus and volatile organic compound disinfection services. Further, the company provides personal protective equipment ranging from masks to gloves with factory supply side logistics, as well as energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.