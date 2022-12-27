Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,788 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Dropbox by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Dropbox by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dropbox by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

