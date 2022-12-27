Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

