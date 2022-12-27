eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $451.09 million and $5.16 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,830.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00610988 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00257627 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038948 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,263,148,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,263,192,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
