Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Educational Development has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.