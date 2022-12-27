Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.0758 on Major Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $42.72 million and approximately $590,427.27 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $864.38 or 0.05127862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00501014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.94 or 0.29685334 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,526,003 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.