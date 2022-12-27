Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
EFN stock remained flat at C$18.53 during trading on Tuesday. 281,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,208. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.46.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$290.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
