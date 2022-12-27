Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

EFN stock remained flat at C$18.53 during trading on Tuesday. 281,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,208. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.46.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$290.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.