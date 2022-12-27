Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

EFN remained flat at C$18.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 281,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$19.64.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$290.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.