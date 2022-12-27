ELIS Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.45 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32226489 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

