Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 30.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 30.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EDR opened at 20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of 21.39 and a 200 day moving average of 21.84. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.34 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total transaction of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total transaction of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,515 shares of company stock valued at $13,117,765. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

