Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.80 and last traded at C$34.86. 35,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 98,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENGH. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price target on Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.10.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

About Enghouse Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.